Renewed Conflict: A Fragile Ceasefire Shattered in Gaza
The Israeli military resumed ground operations in Gaza, intensifying airstrikes that have resulted in significant casualties. The renewed violence followed a broken ceasefire, igniting political tensions and protests. Efforts to blame Hamas continue, as humanitarian conditions deteriorate, with international entities calling for a restoration of peace and aid.
The Israeli military has resumed ground operations in central and southern Gaza, escalating a conflict that has claimed over 400 Palestinian lives in recent airstrikes, local health workers report. The renewed military action disrupts a ceasefire maintained since January, with both sides trading blame for the truce breach.
Israel's forces aim to expand control over the Netzarim Corridor, a strategic area dividing Gaza, in a move to create a buffer zone. However, tensions rise as Israel denies claims of hitting a U.N. site, insisting the target was a Hamas stronghold.
As violent exchanges continue, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces domestic protests and international condemnation. Western leaders urge a return to peace talks, highlighting a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid mounting casualties and mass evacuations.
