Trump's High-Powered Team Drives Ambitious Gaza Ceasefire Plan

President Donald Trump's administration has unveiled a collaborative effort to enforce and maintain a ceasefire in Gaza, spearheaded by a new Palestinian committee. This project involves a high-stakes, international coalition, combining political, military, and diplomatic experts to navigate peace between Israel and Hamas.

The initiative forms part of a broader plan led by the 'Board of Peace,' a consortium of unnamed world leaders headed by Trump. Key figures like Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Tony Blair, among others, bring extensive experience and credible influence to the mission.

The comprehensive strategy seeks disarmament, peacekeeping, and the reconstruction of Gaza's infrastructure. It highlights important diplomatic mediation roles, such as Hakan Fidan's position concerning Turkiye, Ali Al-Thawadi's diplomatic engagements from Qatar, and Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers' leadership of the International Stabilization Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)