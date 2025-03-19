India Charts New Course for Maritime Excellence with Sagarmala 2.0 and S2I2

India’s maritime sector is set for an unprecedented transformation as the government strengthens its commitment to port-led development under the ambitious Sagarmala Programme. At the 4th National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC) meeting, chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, key stakeholders convened to review progress, discuss strategic interventions, and outline a roadmap for future maritime infrastructure development. The meeting reinforced Sagarmala’s role as a game-changer in unlocking India's maritime potential, and boosting economic growth, connectivity, and global competitiveness.

Expanding India’s Maritime Infrastructure

Under the Sagarmala Programme, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways is executing a total of 839 projects worth ₹5.79 lakh crore, with 272 projects already completed at an investment of ₹1.41 lakh crore. This extensive initiative spans key focus areas such as port modernization, connectivity enhancements, coastal community development, and inland waterways expansion.

Key Achievements Under Sagarmala:

Port Modernization: 234 projects worth ₹2.91 lakh crore are in progress, with 103 completed, adding 230 MTPA (Million Tons Per Annum) capacity to Indian ports.

Connectivity Boost: 279 projects valued at ₹2.06 lakh crore aim to improve logistics infrastructure, with 92 already completed, contributing to 1,500 km of enhanced port links.

Port-Led Industrialization: 14 projects worth ₹55,000 crore have been initiated, with 9 already operational.

Coastal Community Development & Inland Waterways: Over 310 projects valued at ₹26,000 crore have directly benefited 30,000+ fishermen, strengthened coastal infrastructure, and revitalized inland waterways.

Financial Support: The Ministry has allocated ₹10,000 crore for 119 projects across coastal states and Union Territories.

Unveiling Sagarmala 2.0 – The Next Frontier

As India embarks on the next phase of its maritime growth, Sagarmala 2.0 emerges as a strategic blueprint with a renewed focus on shipbuilding, ship repair, ship breaking, and recycling. Backed by ₹40,000 crore in budgetary support, the program aims to catalyze investments worth ₹12 lakh crore over the next decade, positioning India as a global leader in maritime trade and infrastructure.

Sagarmala 2.0 Highlights:

Expansion of shipbuilding capacity to meet domestic and global demand.

Enhanced focus on ship repair and breaking industry, creating job opportunities and boosting the Make in India initiative.

Modernization of ports to increase cargo handling capacity and reduce logistics costs.

Strengthened green shipping initiatives for sustainable maritime operations.

Integration of smart technologies and automation in port operations for efficiency enhancement.

Sagarmala’s Impact on India’s Maritime Economy

Over the past decade, Sagarmala has redefined India’s maritime landscape, making ports faster, enhancing the coastal economy, and revitalizing inland waterways. Some of the standout achievements include:

118% growth in coastal shipping within a decade.

700% increase in inland waterway cargo movement.

Ro-Pax ferry services transported over 40 lakh passengers, improving regional connectivity.

Nine Indian ports rank among the world’s top 100, with Visakhapatnam in the top 20 container ports globally.

Indian ports outperform several advanced maritime nations on key efficiency metrics.

Launch of Sagarmala Startup Innovation Initiative (S2I2)

A significant milestone at the 4th NSAC meeting was the launch of the Sagarmala Startup Innovation Initiative (S2I2). This forward-thinking initiative aims to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship in India's maritime sector by supporting startups working in cutting-edge areas such as:

Green Shipping & Sustainable Port Development

Smart Ports & Maritime Logistics

Advanced Shipbuilding & Repair Technologies

AI & Digitalization in Maritime Trade

Coastal Infrastructure & Marine Biotechnology

Under S2I2, the government will provide funding, mentorship, and industry partnerships to startups, fostering a new wave of RISE – Research, Innovation, Startups, and Entrepreneurship. This initiative will drive the development of next-generation maritime solutions, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of global maritime advancements.

Commitment to Maritime Excellence and Global Leadership

During the meeting, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the government’s commitment to making India a maritime powerhouse under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. He highlighted that through the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV), India aims to:

Become one of the top five shipbuilding nations by adding 4 million GRT of shipbuilding capacity.

Expand port handling capacity to 10 billion metric tons annually.

Boost India’s global trade competitiveness by reducing logistics costs and improving operational efficiency.

NSAC’s Role in Shaping the Future of Indian Maritime Development

Established in May 2015, the National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC) serves as the highest decision-making body for policy direction and oversight of the Sagarmala Programme. The 4th NSAC meeting, attended by key government officials, industry leaders, and policymakers, provided a platform for:

Reviewing progress on port modernization, connectivity, industrialization, and coastal community development.

Discussing the strategic expansion of Sagarmala 2.0 and its potential to drive investment and job creation.

Strengthening cooperation between central and state governments for integrated maritime development.

A Future Anchored in Maritime Growth

The Sagarmala Programme continues to drive India's maritime ambitions, reducing logistics costs, boosting economic growth, and reinforcing India’s position as a key player in global trade. With initiatives like Sagarmala 2.0 and S2I2, the government is paving the way for sustainable, technology-driven, and globally competitive maritime infrastructure. As India moves towards its Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the maritime sector stands as a pillar of economic transformation, unlocking new opportunities and strengthening India’s status as a global maritime hub.