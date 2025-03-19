Left Menu

West Bengal Empowers Women: New Bill Allows Bar Employment

West Bengal's legislative assembly has passed a significant bill allowing women to work in bars, amending the Bengal Excise Act, 1909. The bill also includes monitoring raw materials to curb illegal brewing and offers tax relief to the tea industry, especially aiding smaller tea gardens post-pandemic.

  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Assembly has ushered in a new era for women's employment by passing a groundbreaking bill. This legislation overturns a century-old restriction, now permitting women to work in bars throughout the state.

This move was spearheaded by MoS Chandrima Bhattacharya, who introduced the amendment to the Bengal Excise Act of 1909. She highlighted the effort as part of the state's commitment to dismantling gender discrimination, aligning employment opportunities in liquor shops with broader gender equality goals.

Additionally, the bill takes a stand against illegal liquor brewing by empowering the state to oversee raw material supply chains. In another vital provision, tax relief measures have been introduced to support the tea industry, granting respite to financially strained smaller gardens post-COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

