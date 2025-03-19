Left Menu

SGPC Condemns Detention of Farmer Leaders as 'Big Insult'

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has criticized the Punjab Police for detaining several farmer leaders, calling it an insult to those fighting for their rights. The detentions occurred after discussions with central ministers, prompting demands for immediate release and government apologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sharply criticized the Punjab Police on Wednesday over the 'deceitful' detention of farmer leaders. These detentions, occurring after talks with central ministers, are being termed a 'big insult' to farmers who rally for their 'legitimate' demands, says SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The SGPC President expressed pain over the plight of farmers who have significantly contributed to the nation's growth and prosperity but now face detrimental government policies. Leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were apprehended in Mohali while police dismantled protest sites at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Dhami accused the government of shying away from dialoguing with farmers, calling for the immediate release and apology to the detained. He warned that unless the farmers' demands are acknowledged, they will continue to act out on the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

