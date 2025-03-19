Spain's New Move: Relocating Migrant Minors
Spain has approved a measure to redistribute thousands of unaccompanied minor migrants from the overcrowded Canary Islands to other regions within Spain. This reform aims to address the lack of resources and improve the conditions for minors arriving from Africa, marking a significant step in protecting their rights.
In a significant policy shift, Spain has approved a measure to disperse thousands of unaccompanied minor migrants from the overcrowded Canary Islands to more accommodating regions across the mainland. This initiative comes in response to the ongoing crisis faced by the archipelago, where reception centers have been stretched beyond capacity.
The political deadlock that stalled this decision for months has now ended, allowing a more balanced distribution of minors, taking into account each region's resources and capacities. This measure signals a collaborative effort between Spain's central and regional governments to enhance living conditions for the minors and uphold their rights.
The decision highlights the urgent need to address the humanitarian needs on one of the world's deadliest migration routes, where nearly 47,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands last year. With over 5,000 unaccompanied minors currently present, the Canary Islands are set to transfer around 4,000 to other Spanish regions, showcasing a milestone in Spain's migration policy.
