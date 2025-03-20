Left Menu

Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Move Westward in Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have advanced deeper into Congolese territory, reaching the outskirts of Walikale. Despite a ceasefire call by the presidents of Congo and Rwanda, hostilities continue, affecting mining operations and drawing international concern. Diplomatic efforts are underway as regional tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:00 IST
Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Move Westward in Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have intensified their campaign in eastern Congo, moving into the outskirts of Walikale even after Congo and Rwanda's presidents called for a ceasefire. Residents reported gunfire as the rebels engaged government forces and militias after overtaking an army position.

The town, rich in minerals such as tin, is the furthest west M23 has reached this year. The conflict's escalation has halted mining activities, including operations by Alphamin Resources at its Bisie tin mine, amid fears of a broader impact in the resource-rich region.

Diplomatic efforts are mounting to defuse the crisis, regarded as eastern Congo's worst since the 1998-2003 war. The leaders of Congo and Rwanda discussed a ceasefire, though M23 withdrew from talks citing EU sanctions. Accusations of external support and self-defensive actions have further heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025