Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Move Westward in Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have intensified their campaign in eastern Congo, moving into the outskirts of Walikale even after Congo and Rwanda's presidents called for a ceasefire. Residents reported gunfire as the rebels engaged government forces and militias after overtaking an army position.

The town, rich in minerals such as tin, is the furthest west M23 has reached this year. The conflict's escalation has halted mining activities, including operations by Alphamin Resources at its Bisie tin mine, amid fears of a broader impact in the resource-rich region.

Diplomatic efforts are mounting to defuse the crisis, regarded as eastern Congo's worst since the 1998-2003 war. The leaders of Congo and Rwanda discussed a ceasefire, though M23 withdrew from talks citing EU sanctions. Accusations of external support and self-defensive actions have further heightened tensions.

