Tensions Rise as M23 Rebels Move Westward in Congo
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have advanced deeper into Congolese territory, reaching the outskirts of Walikale. Despite a ceasefire call by the presidents of Congo and Rwanda, hostilities continue, affecting mining operations and drawing international concern. Diplomatic efforts are underway as regional tensions rise.
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have intensified their campaign in eastern Congo, moving into the outskirts of Walikale even after Congo and Rwanda's presidents called for a ceasefire. Residents reported gunfire as the rebels engaged government forces and militias after overtaking an army position.
The town, rich in minerals such as tin, is the furthest west M23 has reached this year. The conflict's escalation has halted mining activities, including operations by Alphamin Resources at its Bisie tin mine, amid fears of a broader impact in the resource-rich region.
Diplomatic efforts are mounting to defuse the crisis, regarded as eastern Congo's worst since the 1998-2003 war. The leaders of Congo and Rwanda discussed a ceasefire, though M23 withdrew from talks citing EU sanctions. Accusations of external support and self-defensive actions have further heightened tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge
Israeli Mining Magnate Beny Steinmetz Wins Extradition Battle in Greece
Eyal Zamir: Leading Israel's Military Amidst Ceasefire Tensions
Eyal Zamir Takes Command Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Greece's Supreme Court Overrules Extradition of Israeli Mining Magnate