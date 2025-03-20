Ben & Jerry's Social Mission Clash Escalates with Unilever
Ben & Jerry's accuses parent company Unilever of removing its CEO, Dave Stever, for promoting social issues, sparking legal action over governance agreements. Unilever counters that Ben & Jerry's has become too controversial, affecting its decision to oust Stever. Both sides remain locked in a legal battle.
Ben & Jerry's has accused its parent company, Unilever, of making the controversial decision to oust the ice cream maker's Chief Executive Officer, Dave Stever. This move, according to Ben & Jerry's, came due to Stever's vocal support for the subsidiary's social policy issues, intensifying a long-standing battle over the company's independence.
The conflict dates back to an agreement established in 2000 when Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry's. The Vermont-based company, known for its progressive social activism, has been vocally critical about political issues, influencing Unilever's decision to challenge its leadership direction.
Unilever, while recognizing Ben & Jerry's advocacy efforts, argues that the subsidiary's focus on polarizing topics has become a liability. Despite Unilever's claims of support for social advocacy, Ben & Jerry's legal actions reflect ongoing tensions as Unilever plans to spin off multiple ice cream brands later this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
