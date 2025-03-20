Poland Eyes Stronger Defense Alliances with Europe Amid Global Turbulence

Poland is actively seeking collaboration with Britain and European countries to strengthen defense production and ensure better value for taxpayers. This was confirmed by Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski in a recent interview with the Financial Times.

During discussions with British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves in London, Domanski indicated that new tools for defense expenditure were deliberated, although he did not specify if Ukraine was discussed. He stressed that Poland and the UK share a similar perspective on defense priorities.

The talks are set to continue at a European finance ministers' meeting in Warsaw, involving Norway. Ahead of the EU summit, European leaders are preparing strategies to boost competitiveness and defense capabilities, motivated by challenges such as U.S. tariffs and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where Poland leads NATO in defense spending as a percentage of GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)