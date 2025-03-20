Left Menu

Escaping the NSA Grip: The Legal Transfer of Amritpal Singh's Accomplices

Seven accomplices of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, released from Dibrugarh Central Jail, were re-arrested by Punjab Police. They face charges for an attack on a police station outskirts of Amritsar. Their transfer process to Punjab was conducted under tight security as the NSA charges were withdrawn.

Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Amritpal Singh's seven accomplices, once detained under the National Security Act, have been released from Dibrugarh Central Jail only to be re-arrested by Punjab Police. Their release follows the withdrawal of NSA charges.

The Punjab Police has orchestrated their transfer to Punjab, where they will face fresh charges related to a police station attack near Amritsar. The detainees are being moved in a meticulously planned operation, highlighting the tension surrounding their legal cases.

Pushing forward with tight security, Punjab authorities are dealing with the legal intricacies involved in the transfer process. Despite their prior release, the seriousness of the new charges keeps the issue at the forefront of Punjab's judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

