French Prisoner Olivier Grondeau Freed from Iranian Detention

After over 880 days in Iranian detention, French citizen Olivier Grondeau has been freed. Announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, his release coincided with Nowruz, the Persian New Year. French officials continue to press for the release of other French nationals still held in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:08 IST
French citizen Olivier Grondeau, who had been imprisoned in Iran for more than 880 days, has been released, French officials announced Thursday. The announcement was made by President Emmanuel Macron, who did not specify the reasons behind Grondeau's release.

The timing of the release coincided with Nowruz, the Persian New Year, a time when Iran has previously released detainees. Jean-Noël Barrot, France's minister for Europe and foreign affairs, shared an online photo of a smiling Grondeau on what seemed to be a private jet.

Despite Grondeau's release, French officials continue to call for freedom for other nationals like Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, still held in Iran. The Iranian government has not acknowledged the release, and typically such actions involve exchanges. Earlier reports indicated France had detained an Iranian woman accused of supporting Palestinians.

