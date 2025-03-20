Left Menu

Tour Guide Arrested for Assaulting French Tourist

A private tourist guide, Venkatesan, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a French tourist in a temple town. The victim was rescued by devotees and reported the incident to the French Consulate. The guide had taken her to various spiritual sites since her arrival in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvannamalai | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:13 IST
Tour Guide Arrested for Assaulting French Tourist
tourist guide
  • Country:
  • India

A private tour guide in a temple town has been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a French tourist, police reported on Thursday.

The guide, identified as Venkatesan, aged 42, allegedly attacked the 46-year-old French national atop the Arunachala hill, a renowned meditation spot. The assault was interrupted by nearby devotees responding to the victim's alarm.

Following her rescue, the tourist notified the French Consulate, prompting an investigation by local authorities. She had been on a spiritual tour since January, visiting various ashrams before the incident, and had been staying at a local lodge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025