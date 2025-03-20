Tour Guide Arrested for Assaulting French Tourist

A private tour guide in a temple town has been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a French tourist, police reported on Thursday.

The guide, identified as Venkatesan, aged 42, allegedly attacked the 46-year-old French national atop the Arunachala hill, a renowned meditation spot. The assault was interrupted by nearby devotees responding to the victim's alarm.

Following her rescue, the tourist notified the French Consulate, prompting an investigation by local authorities. She had been on a spiritual tour since January, visiting various ashrams before the incident, and had been staying at a local lodge.

(With inputs from agencies.)