Tour Guide Arrested for Assaulting French Tourist
A private tourist guide, Venkatesan, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a French tourist in a temple town. The victim was rescued by devotees and reported the incident to the French Consulate. The guide had taken her to various spiritual sites since her arrival in January.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvannamalai | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A private tour guide in a temple town has been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a French tourist, police reported on Thursday.
The guide, identified as Venkatesan, aged 42, allegedly attacked the 46-year-old French national atop the Arunachala hill, a renowned meditation spot. The assault was interrupted by nearby devotees responding to the victim's alarm.
Following her rescue, the tourist notified the French Consulate, prompting an investigation by local authorities. She had been on a spiritual tour since January, visiting various ashrams before the incident, and had been staying at a local lodge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French President Macron says he hopes to convince US President Trump not to impose tariffs on imports from Europe, reports AP.
QUOTES-Macron's address to the French nation on ramping up defence spending
Macron says he'll confer with allies on protecting Europe with French nuclear deterrence
UPDATE 3-Macron will open debate about extending French nuclear protection to European allies
UPDATE 2-French warplane maker Dassault blasts European defence record