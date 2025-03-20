Left Menu

Tensions and Talks: Ensuring Safe Black Sea Shipping

Russia and the United States are set to meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss ensuring safe shipping in the Black Sea as part of talks on a potential Ukrainian peace settlement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated discussions could happen early next week, continuing at the expert level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:40 IST
Tensions and Talks: Ensuring Safe Black Sea Shipping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and the United States are preparing to discuss measures for ensuring safe shipping in the Black Sea. This significant diplomatic engagement will occur during talks on a possible Ukrainian peace settlement, potentially scheduled for next week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to Kremlin announcements on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that meetings might not take place by Sunday but could commence at the start of the following week. He emphasized the expectation that expert-level discussions will persist in the coming days to iron out crucial points.

The strategic talks underscore the rising importance of shipping security amidst ongoing tensions in the region, offering a glimpse of cautious optimism towards peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

