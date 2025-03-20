Tensions and Talks: Ensuring Safe Black Sea Shipping
Russia and the United States are preparing to discuss measures for ensuring safe shipping in the Black Sea. This significant diplomatic engagement will occur during talks on a possible Ukrainian peace settlement, potentially scheduled for next week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to Kremlin announcements on Thursday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that meetings might not take place by Sunday but could commence at the start of the following week. He emphasized the expectation that expert-level discussions will persist in the coming days to iron out crucial points.
The strategic talks underscore the rising importance of shipping security amidst ongoing tensions in the region, offering a glimpse of cautious optimism towards peaceful resolutions.
