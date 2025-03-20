The Gruesome Crime: Unveiling the Abduction and Killing of a Traditional Healer

A Kerala court has pronounced three individuals guilty in the brutal abduction and murder of Shaba Sharif, a Mysuru-based traditional healer, at Nilambur in 2019.

Shaibin Ashraf, Shihabudheen, and Nishad have been convicted of abduction, wrongful confinement, and evidence destruction, while Ashraf also faces culpable homicide charges.

This high-profile case, which emerged during a burglary inquiry, involved torturous attempts to extract a secret medicinal formula, with crucial mitochondrial DNA evidence aiding the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)