Left Menu

The Gruesome Crime: Unveiling the Abduction and Killing of a Traditional Healer

A Kerala court has convicted three individuals for the abduction and killing of Mysuru-based traditional healer Shaba Sharif. The case, revealed during a burglary investigation, involved torture for a medicinal recipe. Investigative efforts highlighted by mitochondrial DNA played a crucial role in ensuring justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:48 IST
The Gruesome Crime: Unveiling the Abduction and Killing of a Traditional Healer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala court has pronounced three individuals guilty in the brutal abduction and murder of Shaba Sharif, a Mysuru-based traditional healer, at Nilambur in 2019.

Shaibin Ashraf, Shihabudheen, and Nishad have been convicted of abduction, wrongful confinement, and evidence destruction, while Ashraf also faces culpable homicide charges.

This high-profile case, which emerged during a burglary inquiry, involved torturous attempts to extract a secret medicinal formula, with crucial mitochondrial DNA evidence aiding the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025