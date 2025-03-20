Tragedy Strikes UNRWA: Staff Casualties in Gaza Conflict
Five staff members of the UN Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, were killed in recent days amid Israeli attacks. Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini announced these deaths, raising the toll to 284. UN officials condemn the strikes, fearing further escalation as the conflict intensifies.
Five members of the United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, lost their lives in recent days amidst intensifying conflict in Gaza. Philippe Lazzarini, the agency's Commissioner-General, confirmed the casualties, noting they included teachers, doctors, and nurses.
In a statement shared on social platform X, Lazzarini lamented the deaths, which bring the total toll to 284, while warning of possible worsening conditions. He highlighted the dire situation as Israeli bombardments escalate both from the land and sea, accompanied by a continued ground invasion.
United Nations Secretary-General delivered a stern condemnation of the attacks, following the death of a UN Office for Project Services staff member. This incident occurred when UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah were targeted. He stressed that all parties involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict are aware of the UN's locations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNRWA
- United Nations
- Gaza
- conflict
- Philippe Lazzarini
- Israel
- casualties
- teachers
- doctors
- nurses
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge
Deadly Assault on Bannu Cantonment: Dozens Casualties in Brazen Attack
Grenade Attack in Baramulla: No Casualties Reported
Israeli Forces Dismantle Hebron Homes of October Attack Terrorists
Israel's GSS Publishes Partial Findings from Investigation into October 7th Terrorist Attack