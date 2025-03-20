Tragedy Strikes UNRWA: Staff Casualties in Gaza Conflict

Five members of the United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, lost their lives in recent days amidst intensifying conflict in Gaza. Philippe Lazzarini, the agency's Commissioner-General, confirmed the casualties, noting they included teachers, doctors, and nurses.

In a statement shared on social platform X, Lazzarini lamented the deaths, which bring the total toll to 284, while warning of possible worsening conditions. He highlighted the dire situation as Israeli bombardments escalate both from the land and sea, accompanied by a continued ground invasion.

United Nations Secretary-General delivered a stern condemnation of the attacks, following the death of a UN Office for Project Services staff member. This incident occurred when UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah were targeted. He stressed that all parties involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict are aware of the UN's locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)