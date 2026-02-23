End of the Road for Jaish-e-Mohammed's 'Israel Group'

In a significant victory for Indian security forces, a long-standing operation in Jammu and Kashmir has concluded with the neutralization of the 'Israel Group', a seven-member Jaish-e-Mohammed module. The final encounter in Kishtwar witnessed the demise of three terrorists, including the self-styled commander, Saifullah.

The operation was spearheaded by coordinated efforts from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force. Despite adverse weather and challenging terrains, the forces relied on precise intelligence and advanced technology, ensuring zero casualties on their side while neutralizing the threat.

Officials highlighted the substantial public support in providing intelligence and reiterated a continued commitment to dismantling terror networks. With decisive actions planned against remaining individuals and collaborators, the campaign against terror in the region is set to persist with unwavering momentum.