Qatar and Egypt Push for Gaza Ceasefire Progress
Qatar and Egypt have emphasized the importance of enhancing their collaborative efforts to advance the three phases of the Gaza ceasefire deal. This call comes in the wake of Israel's resumption of military operations in Gaza. Discussions were held between Qatar's Prime Minister and Egypt's Foreign Minister.
Qatar and Egypt, both key mediators in the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas, underscored the necessity to intensify joint efforts aimed at advancing the three-phased Gaza ceasefire agreement.
The call for increased collaboration follows Israel's renewed military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have threatened the fragile ceasefire.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, communicated with Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, via phone to discuss strategic coordination and assess current developments in Gaza.
