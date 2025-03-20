Qatar and Egypt Push for Gaza Ceasefire Progress

Qatar and Egypt, both key mediators in the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas, underscored the necessity to intensify joint efforts aimed at advancing the three-phased Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The call for increased collaboration follows Israel's renewed military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have threatened the fragile ceasefire.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, communicated with Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, via phone to discuss strategic coordination and assess current developments in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)