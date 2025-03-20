Bihar Renews Plea for Special Category Status

The Bihar government, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reiterated its demand for special category status during the 16th Finance Commission's tour in the state, an appeal disclosed by commission chairman Arvind Pangariya.

Pangariya, a noted economist, interacted with the media revealing the lengthy presentation by the state's top officials. He emphasized that, although the demand forms part of the state's memorandum, it lies outside the commission's jurisdiction.

Despite being a persistent issue entwined with Bihar's aspirations, Pangariya stated that special category status, once managed by the Planning Commission, was abolished alongside its restructuring into the NITI Aayog in 2015. The chief minister remains hopeful, given Pangariya's familiarity with Bihar's socio-economic framework.

