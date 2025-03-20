India Strengthens Defence Capabilities: DAC Approves Capital Acquisition Proposals Worth Over Rs 54,000 Crore

Under the leadership of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has taken a significant step towards bolstering India's military prowess by according Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) to eight crucial capital acquisition proposals. These proposals, amounting to over Rs 54,000 crore, aim to modernize the Indian Armed Forces and reinforce India's defense preparedness across multiple domains.

Indian Army to Receive Enhanced T-90 Tank Engines

A major decision taken by the DAC includes the approval for the procurement of 1350 HP engines to upgrade the current 1000 HP engines installed in the T-90 tanks. This improvement is expected to significantly enhance the battlefield mobility of these formidable armored vehicles, particularly in high-altitude regions where terrain and extreme weather conditions challenge operational efficiency. By increasing the power-to-weight ratio, the upgraded T-90 tanks will ensure superior maneuverability and combat effectiveness against potential adversaries.

Indian Navy to Enhance Anti-Submarine Warfare with Varunastra Torpedoes

The DAC also approved the procurement of additional units of Varunastra torpedoes, further strengthening the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Varunastra, an indigenously developed ship-launched torpedo, has been designed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and represents a significant milestone in India's self-reliance in defense technology. The acquisition of these advanced torpedoes will bolster the Navy’s ability to neutralize underwater threats, thereby ensuring enhanced maritime security.

Indian Air Force to Acquire Advanced AEW&C Aircraft Systems

Recognizing the need for superior situational awareness and airspace surveillance, the DAC has approved the procurement of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems for the Indian Air Force (IAF). These cutting-edge airborne systems will act as force multipliers, drastically improving India's air defense network by providing real-time threat detection, surveillance, and command & control functions. By integrating AEW&C aircraft into its operational fleet, the IAF will gain a strategic advantage in modern warfare, enhancing the combat potential of all other weapon systems.

2025 Declared as ‘Year of Reforms’ in Defence Sector

In line with its commitment to improving efficiency in defense procurement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has declared 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’. As part of this initiative, the DAC has approved new guidelines aimed at reducing procedural delays in the Capital Acquisition Process. These reforms are expected to streamline approvals, expedite decision-making, and enhance transparency, making the acquisition process faster, more effective, and efficient.

Significance of These Approvals

The approval of these capital acquisition proposals aligns with the Indian government’s vision of a self-reliant defense sector under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. By focusing on indigenous development and modernization, India aims to reduce dependence on foreign military equipment and strengthen its domestic defense industry.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening National Security

With these latest approvals, India is poised to enhance its strategic capabilities across land, sea, and air. The modernization of T-90 tanks, the induction of Varunastra torpedoes, and the deployment of AEW&C systems mark crucial advancements in the country’s defense preparedness. Furthermore, the MoD’s commitment to reforming and expediting procurement processes will ensure that India's armed forces receive the best-in-class equipment without unnecessary delays.

As India continues its journey towards becoming a global military powerhouse, these decisions by the DAC reaffirm the nation’s resolute commitment to national security, technological advancement, and self-reliance in defense manufacturing.