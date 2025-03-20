Telangana High Court Quashes Case Against Harish Rao

The Telangana High Court has delivered a significant legal victory for senior BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao by quashing a phone-tapping case against him. The case, dating back to last year, involved allegations of phone tapping of a realtor from Siddipet district.

Initially registered at the Panjagutta police station, the case was based on a complaint by G Chakradhar Goud. Goud accused Harish Rao, along with others, of using state intelligence to monitor his movements and those of his family and associates.

Harish Rao, who served as a minister in the previous BRS regime and is a nephew of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, approached the High Court seeking to quash what he deemed an 'illegal' and 'politically motivated' FIR. After reviewing the arguments, the court dismissed the FIR, which Rao celebrated as justice prevailing in a post on social media platform 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)