NCW Raises Alarms on Workplace Safety Failures at WNS Global in Pune

The National Commission for Women (NCW) identified major lapses in safety protocols and POSH Act compliance at WNS Global, Pune, following a fatal attack on an employee. Recommendations include enhanced safety measures, training, and mental health support. The incident underlines the need for improved workplace safety and grievance handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has raised significant concerns over lapses in safety protocols and compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act at WNS Global in Pune. This follows a tragic incident where a female employee, Shubhada Shankar Kodare, was fatally attacked by a male coworker in the company's parking lot in January.

According to reports, Kodare, a 28-year-old accountant at WNS Global Services, was assaulted with a chopper by her colleague on January 7. She succumbed to her injuries due to excessive blood loss. The assailant was apprehended immediately, and an FIR was filed. The NCW fact-finding committee, led by distinguished former officials, presented its report to Maharashtra's Chief Minister and noted several safety and compliance shortcomings.

Observations included inadequate security measures and insufficient implementation of the POSH Act. The NCW recommended comprehensive safety enhancements, mandatory training, improved grievance documentation, and mental health support for employees. Additionally, the commission urged the establishment of 'Bharosa Kendras' in Pune police stations and urged faster investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

