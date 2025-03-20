Tragic End: Unraveling the Mystery of Shrey Agarwal's Desperate Act

In a poignant and tragic turn of events, 27-year-old Shrey Agarwal was found dead on Wednesday evening, allegedly committing suicide by inhaling carbon monoxide in his rented bungalow in Vasai, Palghar district. This has prompted police to investigate the mysterious source of the lethal gas cylinders.

Agarwal, who meticulously sealed all windows and doors to prevent gas leaks, left a detailed note outside, cautioning anyone entering the premises to refrain from switching on the lights. The note also informed of the presence of the colorless, odorless gas, prompting a careful entry by emergency responders using a hydraulic cutter-spreader.

The scene unveiled a heart-wrenching sight of Agarwal tied to a gas cylinder, wearing a helmet, with cylinders in both hands, and using a nebulizer tube to inhale the noxious gas. Preliminary investigations reveal that Agarwal, who lived alone, was battling a serious illness, as mentioned in his suicide note.

(With inputs from agencies.)