India Approves Massive Defense Upgrades Amid Strategic Modernization

In a significant boost to its military capabilities, India's defense acquisition council on Thursday granted preliminary approval for the procurement of arms and equipment valued at more than 540 billion rupees ($6.26 billion). According to the defense ministry, these acquisitions are poised to enhance the operational readiness of the armed forces.

The comprehensive approval encompasses a range of pivotal upgrades. The Indian Army will receive more robust engines for its fleet of Russian-origin T-90 battle tanks, the Indian Navy is set to strengthen its arsenal with additional anti-submarine torpedoes, and the Indian Air Force will benefit from advanced airborne early warning and control aircraft systems.

Moreover, the defense council passed new guidelines aimed at refining the arms acquisition process, ensuring it becomes faster, more effective, and efficient. As a result, this marks a notable step in India's ongoing efforts to modernize its defense infrastructure. ($1 = 86.3260 Indian rupees)

