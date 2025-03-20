Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Manipur: Allegations Against MLA

The Meitei community in Manipur's Jiribam district accused an MLA of supplying weapons to miscreants. Efforts to get his comments have been unsuccessful. Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has resulted in over 250 deaths since May 2023. The central government imposed President's rule in February after the chief minister's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:02 IST
Tensions Escalate in Manipur: Allegations Against MLA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The apex body representing the Meitei community in Manipur's Jiribam district has accused a local MLA of arming miscreants, exacerbating tensions in the region. The allegations include providing weaponry and financial support to elements disturbing local peace.

Efforts to secure a statement from the legislator were unsuccessful, with the Meitei group's claims suggesting the MLA's involvement in organized meetings aimed at aiding miscreant operations. Despite these attempts, local Muslim communities reportedly seek peaceful coexistence with Meiteis, thwarting disruptive plans.

The unrest between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo factions has claimed over 250 lives since May and displaced thousands. In response, the central government enforced President's rule in February following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, putting the state assembly under suspended animation until its tenure ends in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025