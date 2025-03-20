Tensions Escalate in Manipur: Allegations Against MLA

The apex body representing the Meitei community in Manipur's Jiribam district has accused a local MLA of arming miscreants, exacerbating tensions in the region. The allegations include providing weaponry and financial support to elements disturbing local peace.

Efforts to secure a statement from the legislator were unsuccessful, with the Meitei group's claims suggesting the MLA's involvement in organized meetings aimed at aiding miscreant operations. Despite these attempts, local Muslim communities reportedly seek peaceful coexistence with Meiteis, thwarting disruptive plans.

The unrest between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo factions has claimed over 250 lives since May and displaced thousands. In response, the central government enforced President's rule in February following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, putting the state assembly under suspended animation until its tenure ends in 2027.

