Engineer Arrested for Spying: A Treasonous Leak

A senior engineer from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan, revealed Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday. The engineer, identified as Deepraj Chandra, reportedly shared classified details concerning India's communication and radar systems.

According to sources, Chandra, a 36-year-old native of Ghaziabad, was part of BEL's research team. He allegedly provided vital information about office layouts, production systems, and high-ranking officials, using encrypted channels like WhatsApp and Telegram. In exchange, he received Bitcoin payments from his Pakistani handlers.

Authorities are currently investigating the breach, with military intelligence taking charge. Ongoing efforts include tracking digital transactions and communications to uncover the full extent of the espionage. Two more individuals suspected of involvement are also being pursued, as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)