Left Menu

Engineer Arrested for Spying: A Treasonous Leak

A Bharat Electronics Limited engineer, Deepraj Chandra, was arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information about India's communication and radar systems to Pakistan. The case involves encrypted communication and digital transactions for Bitcoin payments. Intelligence agencies are investigating further, with more suspects potentially involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:09 IST
Engineer Arrested for Spying: A Treasonous Leak
  • Country:
  • India

A senior engineer from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistan, revealed Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday. The engineer, identified as Deepraj Chandra, reportedly shared classified details concerning India's communication and radar systems.

According to sources, Chandra, a 36-year-old native of Ghaziabad, was part of BEL's research team. He allegedly provided vital information about office layouts, production systems, and high-ranking officials, using encrypted channels like WhatsApp and Telegram. In exchange, he received Bitcoin payments from his Pakistani handlers.

Authorities are currently investigating the breach, with military intelligence taking charge. Ongoing efforts include tracking digital transactions and communications to uncover the full extent of the espionage. Two more individuals suspected of involvement are also being pursued, as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025