French Scientist's U.S. Entry Denial Raises Diplomatic Concerns

A French scientist was denied entry to the U.S., allegedly for expressing opinions on the Trump administration's research policy, sparking diplomatic concerns. The French Education Ministry reported the incident, which highlights the wider implications of U.S. immigration policies under Trump. European countries update travel advisories amid such developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A French scientist has been barred from entering the U.S., reportedly due to expressing views critical of the Trump administration's research policies, the French Education Ministry announced Thursday. The scientist, affiliated with the CNRS, was turned away while en route to a conference near Houston, raising diplomatic concerns.

The French Minister for Higher Education and Research, Philippe Baptiste, revealed the reason behind the denial, which aligns with the Trump administration's tough stance on immigration and research funding cuts. However, U.S. officials have not yet confirmed the specifics behind the scientist's expulsion.

Amid growing tensions, Germany and Britain have updated their travel advisories for the U.S., warning citizens that a visa doesn't guarantee entry, following recent detainments. These advisories reflect broader apprehensions about evolving U.S. immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

