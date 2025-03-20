French Scientist's U.S. Entry Denial Raises Diplomatic Concerns

A French scientist has been barred from entering the U.S., reportedly due to expressing views critical of the Trump administration's research policies, the French Education Ministry announced Thursday. The scientist, affiliated with the CNRS, was turned away while en route to a conference near Houston, raising diplomatic concerns.

The French Minister for Higher Education and Research, Philippe Baptiste, revealed the reason behind the denial, which aligns with the Trump administration's tough stance on immigration and research funding cuts. However, U.S. officials have not yet confirmed the specifics behind the scientist's expulsion.

Amid growing tensions, Germany and Britain have updated their travel advisories for the U.S., warning citizens that a visa doesn't guarantee entry, following recent detainments. These advisories reflect broader apprehensions about evolving U.S. immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)