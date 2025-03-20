Kerala Man Arrested for Assaulting Minors: A Disturbing Case Unfolds

In a shocking development, a 38-year-old man named Dhanesh was apprehended on Thursday in Thuruthy, Kerala, for allegedly sexually assaulting his live-in partner's minor daughters. The arrests follow allegations that the man molested the girls over a span of three years.

The case came to light when the elder of the two sisters penned a letter recounting her traumatic experiences. This letter, shared with a teacher at the local school, quickly led to police intervention and the subsequent arrest of Dhanesh under various sections of the POCSO Act.

Investigations continue as authorities probe further into the case, ensuring all responsible are held accountable. Although initial inquiries suggest the mother was not involved, police are clarifying all aspects of the case to pursue justice for the young victims.

