Left Menu

Kerala Man Arrested for Assaulting Minors: A Disturbing Case Unfolds

A 38-year-old man named Dhanesh has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly sexually assaulting his live-in partner's two minor daughters for three years. The case, revealed through a letter by one of the victims, has spurred a police investigation into the accusations and the potential involvement of others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:31 IST
Kerala Man Arrested for Assaulting Minors: A Disturbing Case Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, a 38-year-old man named Dhanesh was apprehended on Thursday in Thuruthy, Kerala, for allegedly sexually assaulting his live-in partner's minor daughters. The arrests follow allegations that the man molested the girls over a span of three years.

The case came to light when the elder of the two sisters penned a letter recounting her traumatic experiences. This letter, shared with a teacher at the local school, quickly led to police intervention and the subsequent arrest of Dhanesh under various sections of the POCSO Act.

Investigations continue as authorities probe further into the case, ensuring all responsible are held accountable. Although initial inquiries suggest the mother was not involved, police are clarifying all aspects of the case to pursue justice for the young victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025