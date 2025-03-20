Karnataka Government Opposes Statewide Bandh Amid Concerns for Students

The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is urging against a proposed statewide bandh by pro-Kannada groups.

The bandh, slated for March 22, aims to protest an assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi and could impact students taking SSLC exams that same day.

Shivakumar has emphasized dialogue and warned about the potential negative effects on students, highlighting the coincidence with a planned water conservation campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)