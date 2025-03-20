Karnataka Government Opposes Statewide Bandh Amid Concerns for Students
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has opposed the planned statewide bandh, advocating dialogue with pro-Kannada organisations. The bandh, set for March 22, could disrupt SSLC exams and coincides with a water conservation campaign. The protest follows an incident involving a bus conductor in Belagavi.
The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is urging against a proposed statewide bandh by pro-Kannada groups.
The bandh, slated for March 22, aims to protest an assault on a bus conductor in Belagavi and could impact students taking SSLC exams that same day.
Shivakumar has emphasized dialogue and warned about the potential negative effects on students, highlighting the coincidence with a planned water conservation campaign.
