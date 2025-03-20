Haryana Cracks Down on Fake Seeds and Pesticides with Stringent Amendments

The Haryana Assembly on Thursday enacted two significant legislative changes: the Seeds (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Insecticides (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2025. Both aim to combat the proliferation of fake and substandard agricultural products in the state.

The amended seeds legislation introduces stringent penalties, including prison sentences ranging from one to three years and fines up to Rs 5 lakh, targeting producers and sellers of counterfeit seeds. This move strengthens efforts to ensure farmers receive quality seeds, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity and reducing economic losses.

Similarly, the updated insecticides law intensifies enforcement against counterfeit pesticides. These legislative measures reflect Haryana's commitment to protecting its agricultural sector and boosting the state's economy by ensuring the quality and safety of seeds and pesticides.

(With inputs from agencies.)