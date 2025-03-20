Left Menu

Haryana Cracks Down on Fake Seeds and Pesticides with Stringent Amendments

The Haryana Assembly passed amendments to the Seeds Act and Insecticides Act, introducing harsh penalties for producing and selling substandard seeds and pesticides. The amendments include significant fines and imprisonment to curb the menace of fake agricultural products, aiming to boost farmers' productivity and the state's agricultural economy.

The Haryana Assembly on Thursday enacted two significant legislative changes: the Seeds (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Insecticides (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2025. Both aim to combat the proliferation of fake and substandard agricultural products in the state.

The amended seeds legislation introduces stringent penalties, including prison sentences ranging from one to three years and fines up to Rs 5 lakh, targeting producers and sellers of counterfeit seeds. This move strengthens efforts to ensure farmers receive quality seeds, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity and reducing economic losses.

Similarly, the updated insecticides law intensifies enforcement against counterfeit pesticides. These legislative measures reflect Haryana's commitment to protecting its agricultural sector and boosting the state's economy by ensuring the quality and safety of seeds and pesticides.

