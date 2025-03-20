Visa Assurances for LA 2028 Olympics Amid Immigration Concerns
The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organizers have reassured the International Olympic Committee about visa access for athletes amid stringent U.S. immigration policies. Casey Wasserman, LA 2028 chairman, emphasized cooperation with U.S. administrations to ensure seamless entry for athletes. The IOC remains confident in U.S. support for the Games.
Organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics worked to alleviate concerns among International Olympic Committee (IOC) members regarding visa and entry requirements for athletes amid changing U.S. immigration policies. The issue was addressed at a session in Greece, highlighting queries from IOC members.
Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA 2028 Games, reassured that the U.S. government remains committed to full access for Olympic participants. He referenced past presidential administrations' support for the Games, noting an accelerated visa program initiated under former President Joe Biden specifically for athletes.
The confidence of the IOC in U.S. support for the 2028 Games remains unwavering. Recently elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry guaranteed that all athletes who qualify for the Olympics will be admitted to the U.S. and assured that entry procedures would not hinder participation in the Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
