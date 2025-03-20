Left Menu

Visa Assurances for LA 2028 Olympics Amid Immigration Concerns

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organizers have reassured the International Olympic Committee about visa access for athletes amid stringent U.S. immigration policies. Casey Wasserman, LA 2028 chairman, emphasized cooperation with U.S. administrations to ensure seamless entry for athletes. The IOC remains confident in U.S. support for the Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:20 IST
Visa Assurances for LA 2028 Olympics Amid Immigration Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics worked to alleviate concerns among International Olympic Committee (IOC) members regarding visa and entry requirements for athletes amid changing U.S. immigration policies. The issue was addressed at a session in Greece, highlighting queries from IOC members.

Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA 2028 Games, reassured that the U.S. government remains committed to full access for Olympic participants. He referenced past presidential administrations' support for the Games, noting an accelerated visa program initiated under former President Joe Biden specifically for athletes.

The confidence of the IOC in U.S. support for the 2028 Games remains unwavering. Recently elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry guaranteed that all athletes who qualify for the Olympics will be admitted to the U.S. and assured that entry procedures would not hinder participation in the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025