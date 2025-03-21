UPDATE 3-Israel says it intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen

Israel's military said it intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to punish Iran over its perceived support for Yemeni Houthi militants.

Warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem and the nearby Israeli-occupied West Bank after the second missile was fired later in the day, the military said, adding that it was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory. The military said it also downed a missile launched from Yemen earlier in the day after sirens blared in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom said it received no reports of casualties following both launches. The Houthis, undeterred by waves of U.S. strikes since Saturday, fired a ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the group's military spokesperson said in a televised statement earlier on Thursday.

The group has recently vowed to escalate attacks, including those targeting Israel, in response to the U.S. campaign. U.S. strikes that began on Saturday over Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping amount to the biggest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January. The U.S. attacks have killed at least 50 people.

Yemen's Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV reported at least four U.S. strikes on the Al Mina district of the Red Sea city of Hodeidah on Thursday, an area which houses a major port and the headquarters of Houthi naval forces. Al Masirah TV reported another strike on Al-Safra district of Saada which, according to Yemeni sources, houses weapons storage and training sites, and is considered one of the group's most important and heavily fortified military strongholds.

Trump threatened on Monday to hold Iran accountable for any future Houthi attacks, warning of severe consequences. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the Houthis were independent and took their own strategic and operational decisions. On Tuesday, the Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile towards Israel and would expand their range of targets in that country in coming days in retaliation for renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza after weeks of relative calm.

The Houthis have carried out over 100 attacks on shipping since Israel's war with Hamas began in late 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians. The attacks have disrupted global commerce and prompted the U.S. military to launch a costly campaign to intercept missiles.

The Houthis are part of what has been dubbed the "Axis of Resistance" - an anti-Israel and anti-Western alliance of regional militias including Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and armed groups in Iraq, all backed by Iran.

