Palestinians Eager to Serve: New Police Force Applications Surge
Two thousand Palestinians have applied to be part of a newly established transitional Palestinian police force, as announced by Nickolay Mladenov, Gaza's high representative, during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
At the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Nickolay Mladenov, Gaza's high representative, announced that two thousand Palestinians have shown interest in joining a newly established transitional police force.
The declaration underscores a significant local interest in participating in security and governance efforts amid regional challenges.
This initiative is seen as a step toward enhancing stability and self-governance in the area, reflecting the community's desire for structured peacekeeping solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
