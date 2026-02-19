Left Menu

Palestinians Eager to Serve: New Police Force Applications Surge

Two thousand Palestinians have applied to be part of a newly established transitional Palestinian police force, as announced by Nickolay Mladenov, Gaza's high representative, during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

At the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Nickolay Mladenov, Gaza's high representative, announced that two thousand Palestinians have shown interest in joining a newly established transitional police force.

The declaration underscores a significant local interest in participating in security and governance efforts amid regional challenges.

This initiative is seen as a step toward enhancing stability and self-governance in the area, reflecting the community's desire for structured peacekeeping solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

