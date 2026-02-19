Palestinians Eager to Serve: New Police Force Applications Surge

At the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Nickolay Mladenov, Gaza's high representative, announced that two thousand Palestinians have shown interest in joining a newly established transitional police force.

The declaration underscores a significant local interest in participating in security and governance efforts amid regional challenges.

This initiative is seen as a step toward enhancing stability and self-governance in the area, reflecting the community's desire for structured peacekeeping solutions.

