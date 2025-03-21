European Leaders Convene in Paris for Ukraine Peace Talks

European leaders from Germany, Italy, Poland, and other nations will gather in Paris next week to discuss their collective stance regarding Ukraine and expectations for the peace initiative, according to a European source corroborated by Bloomberg.

The meeting will also include representatives from NATO, as well as leaders from Britain and Canada, highlighting the international scope of the discussions.

Scheduled for Thursday, this gathering reflects a significant diplomatic effort to navigate the ongoing conflict and pursue a comprehensive peace strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)