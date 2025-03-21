European Leaders Convene in Paris for Ukraine Peace Talks
European leaders, alongside counterparts from NATO, Britain, and Canada, are set to meet in Paris next week to articulate their stance on Ukraine and outline demands for the peace process. The meeting, confirmed by a European source and reported by Bloomberg, is expected to occur on Thursday.
The meeting will also include representatives from NATO, as well as leaders from Britain and Canada, highlighting the international scope of the discussions.
Scheduled for Thursday, this gathering reflects a significant diplomatic effort to navigate the ongoing conflict and pursue a comprehensive peace strategy.
