Federal Judge Blocks Musk's Team from Accessing Social Security Data

A federal judge halted Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing Social Security Administration (SSA) data over privacy concerns. The order requires removal of accessed data. Critics argue DOGE's access poses security risks, though the administration defends it as a measure against waste and fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge temporarily blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from accessing sensitive Social Security Administration data, citing privacy concerns. US District Judge Ellen Hollander's ruling mandates the deletion of any personally identifiable information DOGE may have obtained.

The injunction follows complaints from labor unions and retirees who sought to restrict DOGE's access to the Social Security Administration's systems. They assert that DOGE's expansive access violates privacy laws and could endanger sensitive information.

Despite these concerns, the Trump administration defends DOGE's mission, stating it aims to address waste and fraud in government operations. Currently, DOGE's 10-person team at the SSA includes seven staff members with read-only access to private data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

