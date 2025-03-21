Trump Calls for Supreme Intervention Against Nationwide Injunctions
President Donald Trump urged the U.S. Supreme Court to end the practice of nationwide injunctions by federal judges. Trump's appeal highlights the ongoing legal battles over his administration's policies, including those on birthright citizenship and military service, which face numerous lawsuits and judicial roadblocks.
President Donald Trump on Thursday called on the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the issuing of nationwide injunctions by federal judges. In a fervent social media post, Trump expressed urgency, writing, "STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."
This appeal comes as federal courts deal with over 100 lawsuits challenging various initiatives of his administration. Several rulings have already been made to block or delay critical actions by Trump, such as attempts to limit birthright citizenship and implement a ban on transgender troops in the military.
Among other contested policies are federal budget reallocations and personnel changes, all of which face legal scrutiny. Trump's demand for Supreme Court intervention underscores the significant judicial and political hurdles facing his administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
