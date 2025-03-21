Left Menu

Destructive Drone Assault: Odesa and Zaporizhzhia Under Siege

Russian forces executed a significant drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa port, injuring three and damaging major structures. This assault struck multiple sites, igniting fires and causing power outages. Similarly, the Zaporizhzhia region faced guided bomb strikes, injuring five, including a child. Odesa's port remains a frequent target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:06 IST
Destructive Drone Assault: Odesa and Zaporizhzhia Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Russian forces executed a mass drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa late Thursday night, resulting in injuries to three individuals and extensive damage to a high-rise apartment and a shopping center.

According to regional governor Oleh Kiper, the attack targeted three locations, leading to widespread fires and power outages across three districts. Reports from public broadcaster Suspilne documented over 18 explosions in the city post-10 p.m. local time.

Odesa, notorious for being a recurring target in the ongoing conflict, particularly with its port facilities, endured another assault while the Zaporizhzhia region also faced strikes. Governor Ivan Fedorov of Zaporizhzhia confirmed multiple bomb strikes injuring five, including a child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025