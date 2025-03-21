Destructive Drone Assault: Odesa and Zaporizhzhia Under Siege
Russian forces executed a significant drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa port, injuring three and damaging major structures. This assault struck multiple sites, igniting fires and causing power outages. Similarly, the Zaporizhzhia region faced guided bomb strikes, injuring five, including a child. Odesa's port remains a frequent target.
In a dramatic turn of events, Russian forces executed a mass drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa late Thursday night, resulting in injuries to three individuals and extensive damage to a high-rise apartment and a shopping center.
According to regional governor Oleh Kiper, the attack targeted three locations, leading to widespread fires and power outages across three districts. Reports from public broadcaster Suspilne documented over 18 explosions in the city post-10 p.m. local time.
Odesa, notorious for being a recurring target in the ongoing conflict, particularly with its port facilities, endured another assault while the Zaporizhzhia region also faced strikes. Governor Ivan Fedorov of Zaporizhzhia confirmed multiple bomb strikes injuring five, including a child.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
U.S. Pushes for Peace: Trump Eyes Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Diplomatic Efforts to End the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Trump Weighs Sweeping Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict