Destructive Drone Assault: Odesa and Zaporizhzhia Under Siege

In a dramatic turn of events, Russian forces executed a mass drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa late Thursday night, resulting in injuries to three individuals and extensive damage to a high-rise apartment and a shopping center.

According to regional governor Oleh Kiper, the attack targeted three locations, leading to widespread fires and power outages across three districts. Reports from public broadcaster Suspilne documented over 18 explosions in the city post-10 p.m. local time.

Odesa, notorious for being a recurring target in the ongoing conflict, particularly with its port facilities, endured another assault while the Zaporizhzhia region also faced strikes. Governor Ivan Fedorov of Zaporizhzhia confirmed multiple bomb strikes injuring five, including a child.

