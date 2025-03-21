Left Menu

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

The United States is delaying the disbursement of $2.6 billion in climate finance to South Africa, which could impact future funding from multilateral banks. This move mirrors previous U.S. actions to reduce involvement in international climate finance initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:34 IST
The United States has postponed a $2.6 billion climate finance package intended for South Africa, sparking speculation that the funds might be withheld altogether. Bloomberg News, citing sources, has reported on the issue, which involves the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) linked to the World Bank.

Earlier, U.S. representatives blocked a $500 million portion from being approved, crucial for triggering an additional $2.1 billion from various development banks and financial sources. Efforts might be renewed to approve the funding at the CIF meetings scheduled for June.

This potential confirmation aligns with several strategies by President Donald Trump's administration to cut back on multilateral climate initiatives, including the U.S.'s recent exit from the UN's climate damage fund board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

