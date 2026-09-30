Food Resilience Looks Stronger Where Agricultural Adaptation Stays in Place

Countries that kept agricultural adaptation embedded in national climate strategy over much of the past decade were more likely to record high food self-sufficiency than countries where such policy presence was weaker or intermittent. The evidence comes from "Persistent Adaptation Policy and National Food Self-Sufficiency: Within- and Between-Country Evidence from a Global Panel," published in the MDPI journal Foods by Sagit Barel-Shaked and Erez Buda.

The authors examine 101 countries from 2012 to 2022, combining food production and trade data with indicators covering climate exposure, adaptation policy, climate finance, risk management, early warning, GDP and agricultural land. Their purpose is not to ask whether climate policy exists in a given year, but whether persistent national policy conditions are associated with stronger domestic production over time.

The answer is strongest for agricultural adaptation policy. Countries where national climate strategies consistently included agriculture were much more likely to exceed the study's main self-sufficiency benchmark, while short-term changes in policy status were not associated with an immediate improvement.

A decade of data points to persistence, not policy switching

Food self-sufficiency was measured as domestic production divided by production plus imports minus exports. The authors used 85 percent as their primary threshold for comparatively high self-sufficiency and repeated the analysis at 75, 80 and 90 percent because no universally accepted cutoff exists.

At the 85 percent threshold, 718 of the 1,111 country-year observations were classified as highly self-sufficient. The outcome itself changed relatively little over time: 57 countries remained above the threshold throughout 2012–2022, 28 remained below it and only 16 crossed it at least once.

Agricultural adaptation policy produced the clearest statistical relationship. Countries with a stronger long-run presence of such policy had substantially higher odds of exceeding the 85 percent threshold. The reported odds ratio was 6.676 for a full contrast between countries with no recorded policy presence and countries with policy recorded throughout the study period.

Predicted probabilities tell the same story in more intuitive terms. The estimated probability of exceeding the 85 percent benchmark rose from 39.5 percent where no policy presence was recorded to 76 percent where policy was present throughout the period.

The result also survived several robustness checks. The association remained positive at all four self-sufficiency thresholds and statistically significant at 75, 80 and 85 percent, although it lost statistical significance at the 90 percent cutoff.

Policy adoption and policy persistence are not the same empirical story

The analysis separates long-run differences between countries from changes occurring within the same country. Many governance variables move slowly, so treating annual observations as though every change carries the same meaning can distort interpretation.

For agricultural adaptation policy, the between-country relationship was strong, but the within-country relationship was not. A country that changed its policy status during the period did not show a statistically significant contemporaneous change in its likelihood of exceeding the self-sufficiency threshold.

This result narrows what can legitimately be claimed. The evidence does not show that adopting a strategy produces an immediate increase in domestic production. It shows that countries with more persistent agricultural adaptation policy also tended to have higher food self-sufficiency.

Several mechanisms could sit behind that pattern, but the paper does not test them directly. Long-running policy may coincide with better planning, stronger institutions, more stable investment, improved extension services, water management, agricultural research or infrastructure. It may also be acting as a marker for broader institutional capacity rather than as the sole driver of production outcomes.

The policy indicator itself reinforces that caution. It records whether agricultural adaptation appears in a current national climate strategy; it does not measure enforcement, budget execution, implementation quality or uptake by farmers.

Climate finance and flood exposure are harder to interpret

Climate finance behaves differently. Within a country, years with a climate-finance score above that country's own long-term average were associated with slightly lower odds of exceeding the 85 percent self-sufficiency threshold.

The authors do not treat this as evidence that climate finance reduces food production, and the data do not support such a conclusion. Funding can increase because vulnerability has already worsened, because a country has greater adaptation needs, or because donors are responding to emerging risks.

The result is also unstable across alternative definitions of self-sufficiency. It was significant in the 85 percent model, marginal at 90 percent, and absent at 75 and 80 percent. Compared with the adaptation-policy finding, it is much less robust.

Flood exposure also changes significance depending on the threshold. Greater long-run flood exposure was negatively associated with the 75 and 80 percent thresholds, but not with the 85 and 90 percent thresholds.

GDP per capita produced a similarly uneven pattern. Higher income may support agricultural productivity through infrastructure and technology, but it can also make food imports more affordable and reduce the incentive to maximize domestic production.

Agricultural land, meanwhile, showed a positive but imprecise relationship with self-sufficiency. The quantity of agricultural land says little about productivity without information on water, soil quality, crop choice, technology or management.

Other governance indicators, including risk-management coordination and early-warning commitment, did not produce stable independent associations in the main model. The research offers little support for treating all climate-governance measures as interchangeable proxies for agricultural resilience.

The policy question is not self-sufficiency at any cost

The paper doesn't equate self-sufficiency with food security. A country can depend heavily on imports and still maintain reliable, affordable food access, while strong domestic production can coexist with poor nutrition, high prices or unequal distribution. Trade can protect countries from local production shocks and expand dietary diversity. High self-sufficiency may be strategically valuable in some contexts, but the study does not present food autarky as an objective.

Its policy value lies in the relationship between institutional persistence and domestic productive capacity. Where governments want to preserve national food production under climate pressure, sustained agricultural adaptation policy appears to be associated with stronger outcomes than short-lived policy movement.

For developing countries, this distinction is relevant because adaptation frequently competes with immediate fiscal pressures. A strategy may formally exist while implementation remains weak because budgets, institutions, extension systems or infrastructure do not support it.

Climate-finance providers face a related evaluation problem. Same-year comparisons between funding and agricultural outcomes may be misleading when projects require years to influence irrigation, technology adoption, institutional coordination or farm-level decisions.

The research also exposes the limits of annual governance indicators. Some institutional conditions barely change from year to year, yet standard cross-country models can treat them as though they do. Separating persistent national characteristics from annual deviations produces a more precise account of what the data are capturing.

The paper has important constraints. Its self-sufficiency measure aggregates national production and trade quantities and does not separately account for stocks, feed, seed, processing, losses or nutritional composition. Its policy indicators also compress institutional reality into simplified national measures, while subnational differences in climate exposure and implementation remain invisible. Endogeneity cannot be ruled out, and unobserved country characteristics may partly explain the strong long-run association.

The evidence supports a specific conclusion rather than a sweeping one. Sustained agricultural adaptation policy is the most consistent positive correlate of high national food self-sufficiency in the sample, while short-run policy changes show no comparable association.

A more complete picture would require longer time horizons, implementation data, commodity-level analysis and subnational evidence. Research that tracks policy adoption through financing, execution and eventual production outcomes could clarify whether durable adaptation policy actively strengthens domestic capacity or mainly identifies countries with stronger institutions.