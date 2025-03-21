ED Cracks Down on SDPI with Latest Arrest in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, amid a sweeping money laundering investigation targeting the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is allegedly connected to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to sources, Jainullabudeen was apprehended under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and brought to Delhi for a court appearance. This comes after the ED executed searches in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Kerala, following initial raids in March that led to the arrest of SDPI national president M K Faizy.

The ED claims that the SDPI and PFI share an "organic" connection, with overlapping memberships and mutual asset use. This probe expands the focus on the alleged funding and control dynamics between the political party SDPI and the now-prohibited PFI.

(With inputs from agencies.)