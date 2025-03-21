ED Cracks Down on SDPI with Latest Arrest in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen in Coimbatore as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the SDPI, allegedly the political front of the banned PFI. Following searches in multiple states, the ED presented evidence of an intertwined relationship between the two organizations.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Wahidur Rahman Jainullabudeen in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, amid a sweeping money laundering investigation targeting the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is allegedly connected to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).
According to sources, Jainullabudeen was apprehended under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and brought to Delhi for a court appearance. This comes after the ED executed searches in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Kerala, following initial raids in March that led to the arrest of SDPI national president M K Faizy.
The ED claims that the SDPI and PFI share an "organic" connection, with overlapping memberships and mutual asset use. This probe expands the focus on the alleged funding and control dynamics between the political party SDPI and the now-prohibited PFI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Enforcement Directorate
- SDPI
- money laundering
- PFI
- arrest
- Tamil Nadu
- political party
- ban
- NIA
- PMLA
ALSO READ
ED searches in Tamil Nadu in fresh money laundering case against minister Senthil Balaji, others: Officials.
"Zero tolerance for crime," UP DGP praises successful op that led to arrest of BKI terrorist
Tamil Nadu: ED raids in fresh case against Senthil Balaji, others linked to TASMAC
Tamil Nadu: ED raids in case against TASMAC, entities linked to Senthil Balaji
Two fraudsters arrested for duping man of Rs 40 lakh in Delhi’s RK Puram