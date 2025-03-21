Radical Preacher in the Dock: Amritpal Singh's Ajnala Clash
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's seven associates were presented in court for involvement in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. Initially detained under the NSA, their remand was secured by Punjab Police for further investigation. Singh and his aides have faced various charges over disrupting public peace.
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's seven associates, embroiled in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack, were presented to a court under heavy security. Their custody was extended till March 25 for further investigation, including recovery of mobile phones and weapons, said police officials.
The detainees had been released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after their NSA detention period ended but were subsequently re-arrested by Punjab Police. The local government opted not to reinvoke the NSA for these individuals.
A 25-member Punjab Police team facilitated the transfer of Singh's associates back to Ajnala as part of ongoing investigations following the February 2023 incident that involved barricade-breaching and violence by constituents of Singh's radical movement.
