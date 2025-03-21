Left Menu

Radical Preacher in the Dock: Amritpal Singh's Ajnala Clash

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's seven associates were presented in court for involvement in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. Initially detained under the NSA, their remand was secured by Punjab Police for further investigation. Singh and his aides have faced various charges over disrupting public peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:03 IST
Radical Preacher in the Dock: Amritpal Singh's Ajnala Clash
Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's seven associates, embroiled in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack, were presented to a court under heavy security. Their custody was extended till March 25 for further investigation, including recovery of mobile phones and weapons, said police officials.

The detainees had been released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after their NSA detention period ended but were subsequently re-arrested by Punjab Police. The local government opted not to reinvoke the NSA for these individuals.

A 25-member Punjab Police team facilitated the transfer of Singh's associates back to Ajnala as part of ongoing investigations following the February 2023 incident that involved barricade-breaching and violence by constituents of Singh's radical movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025