Left Menu

Fall of Khartoum’s Republican Palace: A Pivotal Moment in Sudan's Conflict

Sudan's military regained the Republican Palace in Khartoum, ousting rapid support forces after a two-year struggle. This marks a significant victory in the ongoing conflict that erupted in April 2023 and has since claimed over 28,000 lives and displaced millions amid severe humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:30 IST
Fall of Khartoum’s Republican Palace: A Pivotal Moment in Sudan's Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant turn of events, Sudan's military has reclaimed the Republican Palace in Khartoum from rival paramilitary forces, marking a pivotal victory in the longstanding civil conflict. The palace, a symbol of power along the Nile River, has been at the center of clashes since fighting escalated in April 2023.

Video footage circulating on social media showed Sudanese military personnel inside the compound, which structurally suffered from extended battles. Soldiers were seen celebrating their victory, chanting slogans and asserting their control over this strategic bastion in the capital.

This latest development underscores the volatile and devastating situation in Sudan, where continuous fighting between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces has resulted in severe humanitarian crises, massive displacements, and allegations of human rights abuses by both factions involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025