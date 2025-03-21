Fall of Khartoum’s Republican Palace: A Pivotal Moment in Sudan's Conflict

In a significant turn of events, Sudan's military has reclaimed the Republican Palace in Khartoum from rival paramilitary forces, marking a pivotal victory in the longstanding civil conflict. The palace, a symbol of power along the Nile River, has been at the center of clashes since fighting escalated in April 2023.

Video footage circulating on social media showed Sudanese military personnel inside the compound, which structurally suffered from extended battles. Soldiers were seen celebrating their victory, chanting slogans and asserting their control over this strategic bastion in the capital.

This latest development underscores the volatile and devastating situation in Sudan, where continuous fighting between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces has resulted in severe humanitarian crises, massive displacements, and allegations of human rights abuses by both factions involved.

