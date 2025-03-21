Controversy Sparks in Judiciary: Cash Discovery at Justice Varma's Residence

A startling incident has sent ripples through the judicial sector as cash was reportedly found at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma. This discovery followed a major fire, leaving the legal fraternity in shock.

Senior lawyer Arun Bhardwaj, addressing a bench in the Delhi High Court, expressed deep concern over the occurrence, urging administrative measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The emergence of the incident prompted many, including Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, to acknowledge the ripple effect on judges and lawyers alike.

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has suggested a transfer of Justice Varma from Delhi High Court back to the Allahabad High Court. Justice Varma, who was overseeing key cases related to sales tax and company appeals, now faces a potential move amidst this controversy.

