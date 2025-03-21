Left Menu

Amit Shah on Zero Tolerance: A New Era for India's Internal Security

Home Minister Amit Shah asserts a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, predicting the end of Naxalism in India by 2026. He highlights the abrogation of Article 370 as a landmark achievement, reducing terrorism incidents and boosting employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:23 IST
Amit Shah on Zero Tolerance: A New Era for India's Internal Security
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement underscoring the government's robust stance, Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated a zero tolerance policy toward terrorism, forecasting the conclusion of Naxalism in India by March 2026. Responding to a parliamentary debate, Shah underscored the landmark achievement of abrogating Article 370, a constitutional provision deemed a pillar for separatism in Kashmir.

Shah attributed the failure of previous governments to relinquish Article 370 to political motives and stressed the critical challenges faced by India, including terrorism in J&K, left-wing extremism, and Northeast insurgency. The Minister highlighted the drastic reduction in terrorism-related deaths and incidents under the current administration.

Grassroots democracy and employment growth in Jammu and Kashmir were spotlighted, with significant progress marked by successful local elections and job creation. In the Northeast, peace accords and militant surrenders signal a transformative period of development under the Modi government, Shah concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025