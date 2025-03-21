Amit Shah on Zero Tolerance: A New Era for India's Internal Security

In a statement underscoring the government's robust stance, Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated a zero tolerance policy toward terrorism, forecasting the conclusion of Naxalism in India by March 2026. Responding to a parliamentary debate, Shah underscored the landmark achievement of abrogating Article 370, a constitutional provision deemed a pillar for separatism in Kashmir.

Shah attributed the failure of previous governments to relinquish Article 370 to political motives and stressed the critical challenges faced by India, including terrorism in J&K, left-wing extremism, and Northeast insurgency. The Minister highlighted the drastic reduction in terrorism-related deaths and incidents under the current administration.

Grassroots democracy and employment growth in Jammu and Kashmir were spotlighted, with significant progress marked by successful local elections and job creation. In the Northeast, peace accords and militant surrenders signal a transformative period of development under the Modi government, Shah concluded.

