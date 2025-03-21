Left Menu

Victory in Agra: Amputee Wins Rs 51 Lakh Insurance Battle

Pranjal Gupta from Agra, who lost both legs in a train accident, has won a Rs 51 lakh insurance claim after a district commission ruled in his favor. The insurer, Niva Bupa, initially denied the claim. The commission ordered the company to pay the amount with added interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, Pranjal Gupta, an Agra resident who lost both his legs in a train accident, has been awarded a Rs 51 lakh insurance claim after the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission sided with him against the insurer, Niva Bupa Insurance.

Gupta, severely injured after falling off the Kalindi Express near Hathras Junction in December 2019, battled extensive surgery that led to the amputation of both legs due to complications from sepsis.

The commission, led by Chairman Sarvesh Kumar, held that Niva Bupa must honor the policy despite their initial denial, ordering the company to pay the settlement along with a 6 percent interest charge on the amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

