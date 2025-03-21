Left Menu

Sweeping Bureaucratic Reshuffle Sees Key Appointments Across India

The Indian government announces a major bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing Senior IAS officer Madhup Vyas as deputy election commissioner along with 33 other officers to various prominent positions including in the Ministry of Home Affairs, NITI Aayog, and National Medical Commission, reshuffling the top ranks of the civil services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:11 IST
In a significant move underscoring its focus on strategic governance, the Indian government on Friday unveiled a comprehensive reshuffle within its bureaucratic setup. Critical appointments were made, including Senior IAS officer Madhup Vyas assuming the position of deputy election commissioner at the Election Commission of India.

This strategic shift is part of a larger joint secretary-level reshuffle, impacting various branches of government. Among the key changes, IAS officers Prasanna R and Sushma Chauhan have been appointed as joint secretaries within the Ministry of Home Affairs, signaling a coordinated effort to bolster internal security and governance.

The restructuring extends beyond traditional Indian Administrative Services with Indian Economic Service officer Kamala Kant Tripathy taking charge as joint secretary at the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. This reshuffle, spanning across 34 officers, exemplifies the government's intent to strategically align its civil services with national priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

