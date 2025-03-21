Chaos Erupts in Assam Assembly: BJP MLA's Outburst Sparks Walkout

In a dramatic turn of events, chaos engulfed the Assam Assembly when BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi launched an intense confrontation with opposition members on Friday, sparking a walkout in protest.

The uproar occurred during a session addressing the Public Works Department, where Kurmi, angered by remarks from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, began verbally attacking opposition legislators. Despite the intervention of assembly marshals, Kurmi attempted to physically approach Gogoi and other members.

Though the deputy speaker issued a warning and expunged unparliamentary words from the record, opposition members remained firm in demanding further action, with no immediate resolution in sight.

