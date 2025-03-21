Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Assam Assembly: BJP MLA's Outburst Sparks Walkout

The Assam Assembly plunged into chaos as BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi aggressively confronted opposition members, leading to a protest walkout. The tension erupted during a discussion on the Public Works Department. Despite being stopped and warned, Kurmi's behavior led to calls for disciplinary action from the opposition.

Guwahati | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:24 IST
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, chaos engulfed the Assam Assembly when BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi launched an intense confrontation with opposition members on Friday, sparking a walkout in protest.

The uproar occurred during a session addressing the Public Works Department, where Kurmi, angered by remarks from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, began verbally attacking opposition legislators. Despite the intervention of assembly marshals, Kurmi attempted to physically approach Gogoi and other members.

Though the deputy speaker issued a warning and expunged unparliamentary words from the record, opposition members remained firm in demanding further action, with no immediate resolution in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

