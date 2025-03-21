Major Drug Bust in Chimphu: Two Arrested, Heroin Seized

In a significant operation, the Capital Police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers in the Chimphu area, seizing heroin valued at Rs 5 lakh, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Authorities have also confiscated Rs 40,000 in cash and a two-wheeler from the duo. Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh reported that the arrests were made following intelligence inputs indicating illicit drug activity in the region.

During the operation, police detained a suspect attempting to sell heroin. Subsequent questioning revealed ties to a local supplier, leading to a raid in Bidi Bida, where more heroin and cash were found, exposing a larger distribution network across the Itanagar Capital Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)