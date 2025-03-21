Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Chimphu: Two Arrested, Heroin Seized

Capital Police arrested two drug peddlers in Chimphu, seizing heroin worth Rs 5 lakh. Cash and a vehicle were also confiscated. Based on intelligence, police identified a network distributing heroin in the Itanagar Capital Region, sourced from Assam and nearby states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:34 IST
Major Drug Bust in Chimphu: Two Arrested, Heroin Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Capital Police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers in the Chimphu area, seizing heroin valued at Rs 5 lakh, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Authorities have also confiscated Rs 40,000 in cash and a two-wheeler from the duo. Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh reported that the arrests were made following intelligence inputs indicating illicit drug activity in the region.

During the operation, police detained a suspect attempting to sell heroin. Subsequent questioning revealed ties to a local supplier, leading to a raid in Bidi Bida, where more heroin and cash were found, exposing a larger distribution network across the Itanagar Capital Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025