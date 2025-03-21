Tamil Nadu Leads Historic Federal Movement at Fair Delimitation Meeting

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK held a pivotal meeting on March 22 focusing on delimitation, an issue crucial to India's federalism. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the event's significance, referring to it as the dawn of a movement for equitable delimitation.

Several key political figures, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Telangana, joined the dialogue under the Joint Action Committee proposed by the DMK. Stalin lauded the turnout, describing it as a hallmark moment for Indian federalism, a sentiment echoed across the seven states participating in these discussions.

Despite opposition from BJP leaders, who labeled the meeting a 'delusional drama,' Tamil Nadu's initiative has galvanized a nationwide call for fair representation. The movement seeks to prevent any erosion of Tamil Nadu's representation and democratic rights, amid wider disputes with the central government on various policy issues.

