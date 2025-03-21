Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Leads Historic Federal Movement at Fair Delimitation Meeting

Tamil Nadu's DMK hosted a major inter-state meeting on delimitation, marking the formation of a new federal movement alongside several state leaders. The discussions aimed to promote fair representation and uphold federalism, amid political disagreements with the BJP-led Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:26 IST
Tamil Nadu Leads Historic Federal Movement at Fair Delimitation Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK held a pivotal meeting on March 22 focusing on delimitation, an issue crucial to India's federalism. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the event's significance, referring to it as the dawn of a movement for equitable delimitation.

Several key political figures, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Telangana, joined the dialogue under the Joint Action Committee proposed by the DMK. Stalin lauded the turnout, describing it as a hallmark moment for Indian federalism, a sentiment echoed across the seven states participating in these discussions.

Despite opposition from BJP leaders, who labeled the meeting a 'delusional drama,' Tamil Nadu's initiative has galvanized a nationwide call for fair representation. The movement seeks to prevent any erosion of Tamil Nadu's representation and democratic rights, amid wider disputes with the central government on various policy issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025