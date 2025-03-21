RSS Advocates Mother Tongue as Primary Mode of Education

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has emphasized the importance of using the mother tongue as the primary medium for education and daily communication. This preference was reiterated by the joint general secretary, C R Mukunda, amid ongoing debates surrounding the dominance of the Hindi language.

Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting, Mukunda raised concerns about national unity being threatened by political rifts, including the North-South divide and delimitation debates. He underscored the organization's efforts to foster harmony, particularly in southern states, while navigating politically sensitive issues like language policies.

The RSS is not taking an official stance on language systems but is passionate about promoting indigenous languages. Meanwhile, the organization has reported significant growth, with an increase in their Shakhas across India. Mukunda also highlighted the positive impact of cultural events like the Kumbh Mela in bolstering national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)