High-Profile Cases in Delhi High Court: Cash Controversy and Unitech Bail

The Delhi High Court handled significant cases, including shock over cash found at Judge Yashwant Varma's residence, and granted bail to Unitech's Ramesh Chandra. A plea by the Enforcement Directorate to advance a hearing in a money-laundering case related to excise policy was also addressed.

High-Profile Cases in Delhi High Court: Cash Controversy and Unitech Bail
The Delhi High Court saw pivotal developments on Friday, March 21. Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya expressed his shock following claims of cash found at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma. The judge, linked to controversial financial discoveries, has served since 2014 and was moved to Delhi in 2021.

In another significant case, the High Court granted bail to Ramesh Chandra, the founder of realty firm Unitech, involved in a money-laundering case. The decision marks a notable turn in the high-profile financial litigation that has been under scrutiny.

Additionally, the High Court conveyed its decision not to expedite the hearing date on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate. The plea challenged a trial court's order regarding an alleged money-laundering case connected to the excise policy, drawing further attention to the judicial proceedings.

